PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pine Creek Township Police Department has charged a woman with over one thousand counts of identity theft and related charges.

At about 1:00 p.m., March 23, police arrested 60-year-old Kathy M. Lachat of Pine Creek Township following an investigation of fraud against a 58-year-old man from the same area.

An investigation began after the man reviewed his financial records and found Lachat was previously charged with similar charges, according to the Pine Creek Township Police Department.

Police say during the investigation, they found Lachat has allegedly committed the crimes since 2016 but the charges against her only represent incidents from 2020 to 2023.

Courtesy of crimewatchpa.com

According to investigators, Lachat is being charged with 1,166 counts of Identity Theft, 12 counts of theft, 12 counts of receiving stolen property, and other related charges.

Lachat was arraigned on March 24 and Magisterial District judge Keith G. Kibler set her bail at $5,000.

Lachat is being held in the Clinton County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 27.