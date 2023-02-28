WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport woman has been charged with homicide after allegedly luring a man to a location where he was shot to death in Williamsport in April 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 6, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bridge Street for multiple shots fired.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they saw a vehicle on and running near 326 Bridge Street with several bullet holes and found 28-year-old Amir Nobles, of Philadelphia, in the driver’s seat with one gunshot wound to the head. Police say they recovered shell casings from at least two separate weapons at the scene.

Investigators say they also located a phone owned by the Nobles and it showed he was in contact with a phone number connected to 21-year-old Shakya Aiyona El all the way up until the time of his death.

The criminal complaint states Nobles was picking up El from a known spot to buy Percocet. “I’m in the spot u know where I’m at,” El allegedly stated in a text. When the victim arrived he sent El two texts that say “I’m outside” and received no response or follow-up message after his death, as noted in the affidavit.

El had been communicating with many different phone numbers up until the time of the Nobles’ death, one of which is someone who police say is involved in the 234 Gang from Philadelphia, and El wanted to be a part of the group and they had been in a long-time dispute with the victim’s alleged gang, the 16 Street and Tasker Street Gang, police say.

El has been charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Police have not named any other suspects in the case as of the posting of this article.