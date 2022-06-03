LOCK HAVEN, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lycoming County woman charged with kidnapping a child requested a bail modification on Friday.

Officials say Gwen Ardner, age 38, is charged with four counts of kidnapping after State Police spent several days searching for a 12-year-old girl who left her home on May 14.

Investigators say the girl was unable to be found for several days until police found her at Ardner’s home in Lock Haven approximately 60 hours after her disappearance.

The press release says troopers visited Ardner’s house on three separate occasions and she denied any involvement in the girl’s disappearance each time.

This claim was proven false when police said they were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby residence that showed Ardner hiding the child from police each time they visited her home.

Ardner later admitted to kidnapping the child in a police criminal complaint saying she was trying to protect the girl.

In Ardner’s plea for a modified bail, she told MDJ Mills she had three children at home to take care of and pointed out she had recently acquired employment earlier this year as a nighttime janitor at a middle school.

According to the press release from the court, District Attorney Dave Strouse responded to Ardner’s request by saying,

This woman is accused of essentially stealing someone’s child, and then lying about it for several days while law enforcement conducted a manhunt for the little girl.

The release goes on to say Strouse brought up Ardner’s recent employment at the victim’s school and said, “She shouldn’t be around children, ever, ever again.”

Strouse argued Ardner’s $125,000 bail is not enough, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania believes her bail, at the lowest, should be half a million dollars.

MDJ Mills denied Ardner’s bail modification request.

She is scheduled for a formal arraignment on July 25, 2022.