HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale.

PSP says on Thursday, August 11, Stauffer was driving a Kia Forte on State Route 670 in Honesdale when she crossed over the double yellow lines and struck Gabriel Wagner’s Suzuki motorcycle head-on. Wagner died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Coroner Edward Howell’s report indicates that Wagner’s death was a result of multiple blunt force traumas resulting from the collision.

A police criminal complaint reads that troopers spoke with Stauffer after the crash and asked her what happened. Troopers say Stauffer said she was heading home from getting food and medication for her pets when she saw a deer getting ready to jump over the guard rail, into her lane.

State Police say stated that she swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid the deer and when she did she saw the motorcycle but didn’t have time to swerve back into the initial lane.

State Police said as a result of the crash, Honesdale Borough Police obtained Stauffer’s medical records and blood samples relating to the crash. The records indicate that Stauffer’s blood was positive for amphetamines and cannabinoids. Further blood samples have been sent to the lab for further testing and the results are pending.

Troopers requested a reconstruction of the crash, the reconstruction revealed that Stauffer was traveling at a high rate of speed, in a reckless manner. The data retrieved from the Kia Forte indicated that five seconds prior to the crash the vehicle was traveling 79.5 miles per hour (MPH).

The data also revealed, that 2.5 seconds prior to the actual collision Stauffer was going 84.5 MPH and on impact, the Kia was going 71.4 MPH. Stauffer was traveling at these speeds in a section of SR 670 that is a posted 35 MPH speed limit zone.

Stauffer is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, DUI of alcohol and controlled substances, as well as other driving violations.