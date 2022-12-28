WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a woman after she fired shots at a man and later pistol-whipped another man which caused Kings’ College to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m. officers were called to the 30 block of Courtright Street for a report of a woman, later identified as Chrystina Walker, 40, of Wilkes-Bare, firing shots in the direction of a man.

Police said they were informed by the victim that Walker was trespassing, roaming around in his backyard and neighbors’ backyard.

The victim stated after he found Walker sitting on a wall, she became aggressive and pulled out a handgun stating, “I’ll put a cap in your (expletive),” and then began to fire shots in the man’s direction before walking away, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, about two hours later Walker was reported to be in front of the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen on Jackson Street where she got into an argument with another woman.

A man then approached Walker, pushing her away causing Walker to strike him in the head with a handgun, police say. This incident caused King’s College to go on lockdown as police continued to investigate.

Officers say they learned that Walker made threats to go to a hotel on East Market Street and “shoot the place up.” Walker was later found on Beaumont and Madison Street around 12:15 p.m. and placed into custody.

Walker was found with a loaded .22-caliber handgun and a small amount of marijuana. She has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, firearms not to be carried, and possession of drugs.

She remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $65,000 bail.