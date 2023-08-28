ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she fired multiple shots at a man and a child in Luzerne County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to Dobson Road in Ross Township Sunday around 3:00 p.m., for an incident involving weapons.

Police say Bridgett Brosius, 48, of Sweet Valley, admitted to troopers she confronted a man with a gun, hidden in the front passenger floorboard of her car.

As stated in the affidavit, Brosius suspected the man was using drugs in the driveway of the home, and then the man left the house with an 11-year-old boy. Once the two returned Brosius threatened the man with a gun, firing several rounds at the man’s truck, according to court papers.

The 11-year-old boy ran inside the house while Brosius continued to fire shots into the woods, investigators said.

The man was later interviewed by state police who stated he and the boy were out all day riding dirt bikes. When they returned from washing the truck, Brosius was pointing a gun at his head questioning home, troopers say.

Brosius has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of a child.