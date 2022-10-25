KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she gave multiple false reports of child abuse regarding two victims ages five and two years old.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in 2019, Erica Shaw, 31, of Mifflinville, made four different reports of suspected child abuse and neglect involving a five-year-old girl.

Police say none of Shaw’s claims of abuse were confirmed.

In 2020 PSP stated Shaw was reported to make claims of abuse for a second victim who was a two-year-old girl alleging physical, and sexual abuse had occurred.

These claims Shaw reported led to the two-year-old being subjected to five unwarranted examinations.

Troopers say none of the claims of abuse were confirmed and there were no findings of any physical or sexual abuse.

Shaw has been charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children, false reports of child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Shaw was arraigned on $40,000 unsecured bail.