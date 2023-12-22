POCONO TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is facing DUI charges after police say they found her driving three times over the legal limit with two children in the car.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 12:46 a.m., officers saw a car traveling south on State Route 611 swerving in and out of the lane with an unregistered vehicle.

Officers said they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Karma Corrado, 39, from Henryville. As officers stated, while speaking with Corrado they observed several signs of impairment and two young children in the car.

Through further investigation, Corrado was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County DUI Center for a blood draw. On December 14 investigators said the results of the blood draw showed Corrado had a BAC of more than three times the legal limit.

Corrado has been charged with DUI highest rate, endangering the welfare of children, and other traffic-related offenses.