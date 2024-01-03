SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after she allegedly punched an officer and spit in the face of another.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in Scranton on December 30 around 1:40 p.m.

Police say they heard crying coming from inside the home and kicked the apartment door after multiple knocks went unanswered.

They found a woman, Veronica Romero, 46, of Scranton, sitting against a wall crying with an injured man standing beside her bleeding from the nose, according to court documents.

Romero admitted to fighting with the man and became aggressive during the EMS evaluation, police said. Later, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton, Romero assaulted an officer by shoving him and punching him in the neck, as stated in the affidavit.

Police also reported Romero spit in the face of a second responding officer while he was at the hospital, police said.

Romero has been charged with aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned Saturday and released on unsecured bail.