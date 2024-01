WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a state trooper.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on December 3, 2023, 27-year-old Zarin Hornberger from Williamsport assaulted a trooper from PSP Montoursville while being taken in custody on a 302 warrant.

Officers note the trooper did not sustain any injuries.

Hornberger has been charged with two felony offenses, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.