PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after police say she abducted her 3-year-old nephew from his Luzerne County home without permission.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to a home on South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. for a reported kidnapping. Once on the scene, police were told by a caretaker that a 3-year-old boy was taken by his aunt, later identified as Tamara Brieling, 48, of Dallas.

The caretaker informed officers Brieling arrived at the house around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was “visibly intoxicated,” according to court documents.

Investigators stated Brieling asked to take the victim for the day, to which the caretaker refused, causing Brieling to stay at the house and allegedly consume 3-4 more alcoholic beverages throughout the day.

As stated in the affidavit, around 2:45 p.m. the caretaker went to the bathroom and when she returned Brieling and the victim were gone. Officers said they were able to make contact with Brieling over the phone who told them “my son now, and you all will never see him again.”

Investigators were then notified that troopers from the Wilkes-Barre state police barracks had taken Brieling into custody at her in home Dallas, and had safely secured the child.

Police note Brieling did not have permission from either the caretaker or the child’s father, who was at work at the time, to take the victim.

Brieling was charged with kidnapping and interference with the custody of a child. She was denied bail and remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.