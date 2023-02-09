LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in a crate.

Police say the crate was left on the side of the building, with a bag of food on top and the dog appeared to be malnourished and laying in feces.

Through further investigation troopers discovered that the dog belonged to Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport. Waldman admitted to police that she is the owner and left her dog at the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

PSP states due to the dog being subject to frigid temperatures/winds and the dog’s overall condition, Wladman is facing felony animal cruelty charges filed through the district court.