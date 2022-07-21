SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the arrest and charge of a woman they say was involved in a tax fraud scheme.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Madeline Nieves, 48, of Plains, alleged conspired with others to defraud the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), in connection with a temporary staffing company, Encore Staffing Solutions LLC, that she and other suspects owned and operated.

Investigators state Encore leased temporary employees to manufacturing businesses throughout Pennsylvania between 2018 and 2020

Authorities say Nieves was charged with 10 counts of failing to report Encore employee wages to the IRS, resulting in approximately $67,000 in employment taxes owed, but never paid.

Nieves was also charged with tax evasion, for failing to report her own personal income from Encore.

Two other individuals were previously convicted in this investigation:

Mark Holmes, 66, of Texas, pleaded guilty to failing to remit approximately $135,000 in employment taxes to the IRS that was owed by Encore.

Nari Lam, 29, of Delaware, pleaded guilty to failing to remit employment taxes to the IRS from 2016-2020. Lam, the owner of Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company Penns Independent Staffing failed to pay approximately $300,000 in employment taxes.

The maximum penalty for each offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.