ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was arrested after police say a crash she was involved in led to the death of a man in Lackawanna County.

Police say on May 24 around 6:00 p.m., they were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle car crash.

Court documents state a Ford Escape driven by 20-year-old Mara Jade Smith was traveling north on State Route 307 in the left lane approaching the intersection with Blue Shutters Road at the same time as a Ford Transit Van driven by 56-year-old John Andrew Ciccone.

Police say Smith struck the driver’s side of Ciccone’s vehicle leading his vehicle to rotate at 180 degrees and during that process. Ciccone was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, court documents continued.

Investigators say camera footage showed Smith traveling at a high-rate speed.

The affidavit states Smith was traveling 97.3 mph prior to the accident and by the time Smith engaged her brakes her speed was at 87 mph when she hit the Ciccone’s car.

Smith is being charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

Smith is at Lackawanna County Processing Center awaiting arrangement.