WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives announced a woman has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that killed a man.

According to the Wayne County Office of the District Attorney, Lisa Barnes, 39, of New York, has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash that took the life of Franklin Pauler.

Officials stated on August 11, state troopers were called to the 900 block of Creek Drive, Clinton Township, for a reported hit-and-run crash. Once troopers arrived they said Pauler was seen unresponsive and suffering from a severe bleeding injury to his head in a driveway.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a White Cadillac traveling North on Creek Drive. The vehicle registration was run through PennDOT and revealed the registered owner was a man living in Susquehanna Borough.

State police stated they went to the address and made contact with a woman who said the car was registered to her boyfriend but was driven by his daughter, Lisa Barnes, who lives in New York.

Barnes turned herself in to authorities on August 12 for the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Barnes told investigators she was distracted by texting friends, by her dog being in the car, and by trying to work her GPS application.

Barnes then said she looked down at her cell phone veered out of the lane of travel, and struck what she believed to be a mailbox, as stated in the affidavit.

Later on August 12, Chief Deputy Luzerne County Coroner contacted PSP Honesdale to inform them that Franklin Pauler died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Trauma Center from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Barnes has been charged with accidents involving death, failing to stop, and other related charges.