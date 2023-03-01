POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say she encouraged a man to take fentanyl in July of 2021.

According to the criminal complaint on, July 23, 2021, troopers were dispatched to 1084 Interchange Road in Polk Township for an unresponsive 47-year-old male, identified as James Hineline.

Investigators say during the search warrant they were able to recover a cell phone and a chat log on Facebook Messenger between Hineline and a woman identified as Sara Young, 47, of Pocono Summit.

The messages showed Young discussing supplying Hineline with fentanyl and encouraging him to take it, officials say.

Troopers say, throughout messages, Young asked Hineline how he was feeling and when Hineline replied he doesn’t feel anything, Young advised him to take more, resulting in his death.

According to the affidavit, after Young told him to take more drugs, she asked if he’d like to continue to do it, and when he didn’t reply, she called him several times.

Troopers noted that Young has been arrested on drug-related charges in the past and is a known user of the substance.

Young has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, and other related charges from the incident.