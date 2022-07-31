SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two males on Sunday night.

According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, while the woman was in her vehicle a 2008, Silver Acura she was wanked out of it by two males, who then stole the car around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the carjacking took place at the intersection of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street in Scranton.

The 911 Supervisor confirmed both suspects were men and one is described as a black male, wearing a blue hoody and grey or green shorts. There isn’t much known about the second suspect except that he was a black male as well, said Lackawanna County Police Communications.

There were no reports of any guns or weapons when the robbery took place and the victim was not injured at the time of the carjacking.

Police are currently out looking for the two suspects. This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.