WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say committed a $1,200 retail theft at JCPenny’s is now banned from the Wyoming Valley Mall.

According to the Times Leader, a Luzerne County judge banned Tracey Ann Simoson, 54, from entering and shopping at JCPenney for two years.

In April, Simoson was arrested after she was caught walking out of JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise, police said.

Investigators stated once Simoson was arrested officers found additional items stolen from Hollister, American Eagle, Aeropostale, Victoria’s Secret, and Spencer’s Gifts.

Simoson was sentenced to 18 months probation on charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property back in July.

As part of her sentenced, the judge ordered Simoson to not enter JCPenny for two years, as stated in the Times Leader.