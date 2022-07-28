DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Duryea Police Department said they conducted an undercover drug investigation in Luzerne County that led to the arrest of one woman.

Officials said they, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force (TCDTF), made multiple drug purchases from a 40-year-old woman behind her house.

Investigators said the woman sold undercover police officers crystal meth and Suboxone, a perscription drug that is used to treat opiate addiction.

Law enforcement went to the woman’s home on July 27 to arrest her, but she was not home.

According to police officers, the woman turned herself in later and was taken into custody.

The suspect is being charged with three felony counts of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and two felony countys of criminally using a communication facility.

She was arraigned by the on duty Magistrate and then released.

Officers did not reveal the name of the 40-year-old woman they took into custody. This article will be updated if police identify the suspect.