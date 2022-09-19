WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse.

Once arriving on the scene it was discovered that the woman, identified as Mary Elizabeth Tooley, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, had an outstanding active arrest warrant from previous retail thefts at Kohls.

As stated in the affidavit, on September 12 around 3:00 p.m. police were called to a retail theft at Kohls happening with the suspect fleeing the scene.

It was later discovered through surveillance video that Tooley grabbed an Adidas bag and placed inside it 3 packs of underwear and 7 packs of socks, according to investigators.

Tooley then was seen walking out of the store when she was confronted by a Kohls employee at the parking lot, promoting Tooley to give back the stolen items worth $420.52, police say.

Police say Tooley also attempted and committed thefts at Kohls multiple times throughout the month.

Tooley has been charged with three separate cases of felony retail theft. Her bail was set to $10,000.