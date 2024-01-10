WASHINGTON TWP., WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman after they say she allegedly drove a car with a child inside while being under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to an incident in the 400 block of Dark Hallow Road in Wyoming County.

Police say they made contact with Bailey Chilcutt, 25, from Meshoppen, who was driving a car and appeared to be “highly intoxicated.”

Troopers noted a child was in the car with Chilcutt while she was driving.

Chilcutt was arrested and charged with the following;

DUI

Recklessly endangering another person

Endangering the welfare of a child

Traffic violations

State police are continuing to investigate.