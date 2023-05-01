HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Luzerne County woman was arrested for DUI after her involvement in a two-car crash with a 3-year-old in a car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to a two-car crash on Route 924 in Hazle Township.

Police say a 3-year-old girl from Hazle Township was found in the backseat of one of the cars involved in the crash.

The driver of one car, a 37-year-old woman from Hazle Township, was arrested for DUI after troopers said they saw numerous signs of impairment.

State police are continuing to investigate this incident.