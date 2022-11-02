DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine.

On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook.

Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring it to her home in the 300 block of McAlpine Street.

Officials said the informant gave Ribaudo the Redbull and cash then returned to police with a small bag of methamphetamine.

Troopers said they tested the suspected methamphetamine and determined the product contained a controlled substance. Investigators sent the substance to a laboratory for further testing.

Ribaudo is facing two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances and other drug related charges.

She is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.