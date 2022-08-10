LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township.

Troopers say Bucknam took off at a high speed causing a chase through residential areas while passing multiple cars.

PSP says Bucknam abruptly made a left turn during the chase and lost control entering a property nearly hitting a woman who was outside of her house.

Bucknam’s car came to stop after it hit a knee-high rock wall and a wooden mailbox. She was taken into custody.