KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a shooting that left one injured and a woman arrested Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a shooting incident at a home in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Kulpmont around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 52-year-old woman, entered the house and was involved in a physical confrontation with the suspect, a 44-year-old woman.

During the fight, the suspect fired one round from a pistol that struck the victim in the leg, stated troopers.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

PSP has placed the suspect in custody and there is no threat to the community. State police are continuing to investigate the incident.