TROY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a woman after a several-month investigation where they accused her of selling drugs out of a motel.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the Bradford County Drug Task Force, an investigation was done over a span of months into alleged drug activity at the Troy Motel in Bradford County.

As a result of the investigation, police say, Lisa Winebarger, 55, of Troy was arrested. Police are accusing her of selling drugs from the motel. Seized in the investigation were methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and cash, police say.

Winebarger was taken into custody and jailed at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bail.