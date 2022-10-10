CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud.

According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud.

As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned of the identity theft in June, when she tried to file for unemployment benefits.

She then learned that an unknown individual already used her personal information to apply for the same benefits, and started receiving them using her information, Troopers say.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.