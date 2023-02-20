NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman accused of trying to steal a car she entered while hitchhiking after the driver found her using meth.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on Friday around 5:20 p.m., a man picked up a woman, later identified as Jessica Hastings, 29, of Susquehanna, on East Lake Road and gave her a ride to East Lake Campground in Susquehanna County.

During the ride, the driver said Hastings pulled out a needle and began injecting herself with suspected methamphetamine, PSP stated.

Police say the driver tried to get Hastings out of his truck, but she refused, jumping into the driver’s seat, and tried to drive away.

The driver was able to get the keys out of the car but Hastings then locked herself inside, according to state police.

Troopers arrived on the scene and placed Hastings under arrest. She has been charged with attempted theft of a car, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and drug possession.