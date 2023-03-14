LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after she allegedly threatened to kill two people in their sleep.

According to the Woodward Township Police Department, on Sunday officers were called for an incident at a home on Lenape Trail in Lock Haven.

Police say when they arrived Desirea Jordan, 23, repeatedly threatened to kill two victims with a knife while they were sleeping. Officers stated Jordan also reportedly physically assaulted the victims before police arrived.

She was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. Jordan was arraigned and released on a $2,500 unsecured bail.

Jordan was previously charged with harassment and retail theft in June 2022 when police say she struck a person several times after she stole from a minimart.