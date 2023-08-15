EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say stole a credit card and used it to purchase multiple DoorDash orders.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, an officer was contacted by a victim who reported her credit card was illegally being used to make several purchases.

The victim told police in May, she was with Michelle Henderson, 39, from East Stroudsburg, at her house when allegedly at some point Henderson took the victim’s credit card to put it on her DoorDash account to order Wendy’s.

The next day the victim saw the charge on her credit card and confronted Henderson about it. Investigators stated Henderson admitted to using the card information but didn’t say how she got the information.

A month later in June, the victim saw three more charges on her credit card from DoorDash purchases all made in the Stroudsburg, East Stroudsburg area. This prompted officers to issue a search warrant to DoorDash for the credit card information.

Doordash provided the officer with information that showed the victim’s credit card was used by Henderson’s DoorDash account to make the purchases.

On August 8, Henderson was arrested at the Monroe County Probation office, where she was checking in with her probation officer.

Henderson faces felony fraud and access device fraud charges.