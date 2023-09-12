PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she lit her boyfriend on fire.

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, they were dispatched to a home on Orchard Street for a person being lit on fire by his girlfriend.

Police say 39-year-old Kendra Ann Fuller and the victim were in a verbal dispute before she allegedly poured lighter fluid on him and the couch then lit a match.

Upon arrival, police say they came in contact with the victim who officers say smelled like lighter fluid.

During the conversation with the victim, police note he said during their argument Fuller was holding something behind her back before she began pouring it on him and the couch.

The criminal complaint states the victim was able to put the fire out quickly however, his clothing was melted and singed along with some skin bubbling in the area of the burn.

Officers say during the time of the incident, Fuller’s son, who has special needs, was upstairs sleeping.

Police have charged Fuller with arson/danger of death or bodily injury, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

Fuller is being held in Luzerne County Prison with bail set at $150,000.