MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she was found unconscious at Camelback Lodge and then began assaulting, staff, EMS, and officers.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 13 around 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the Camelback Lodge for an intoxicated woman found unconscious in the water park who was trying to fight employees when she awoke.

On the scene, police said they found 49-year-old Joanne Reily of Bath, who was extremely intoxicated and uncooperative with officers, security, and EMS. Reily was then placed under arrest and transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono Medical Center to be evaluated.

At the hospital investigators stated Reily had to be restrained because she was kicking the nurses and tried to bite a security guard. Later, while an officer tried to place handcuffs on Reily, she fought them and “mule-kicked” the officer, as stated in the affidavit.

Reily was transported to Monroe County Correctional Facility and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and public drunkenness.