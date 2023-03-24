EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after they say a woman illegally purchased multiple guns for a convicted felon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers started an investigation in 2021 for illegal purchases of guns or “straw purchases” within Monroe and Northampton counties.

Troopers say during the investigation it was discovered Latias Yasmin Bryant, 24, of Bushkills, purchased firearms for convicted felon Tyheem Downs of East Stroudsburg.

PSP states Bryant was reported to have bought 19 guns from Downs.

Downs and Bryant have been charged with straw purchases. Bryant was arraigned and Downs is currently in custody in New York City, awaiting extradition.