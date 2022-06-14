BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with aggravated assault after they say she bit an AEMT while being assisted.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 31, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Market Street for a report of an intoxicated woman.

Investigators say police observed Trisha Snyder, 34, in a state of “delirium”. Law enforcement on the scene reported Snyder was shouting that she was pregnant and that she “did not do anything”.

According to the release, Berwick officers and EMS were assisting Snyder when she grabbed an AEMT and bit her.

Snyder was transported for evaluation, she has been charged with aggravated assault.