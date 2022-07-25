HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman walked into and smashed a glass window at the Church Hill Mall.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), around 6:50 a.m. on July 9 troopers were dispatched for a report of criminal mischief at the Church Hill Mall in Hazle Township.

Once arriving on the scene, PSP states a 37-year-old woman had broken one of the mall’s glass panels by walking through it and fled on the scene.

PSP troopers were able to locate the woman and place her under arrest after she was seen walking towards PA-309.

Police say the total of damaged caused was worth $1,270. Criminal charges are currently pending.