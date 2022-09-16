RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident.

Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by smashing a taillight, pouring oil inside of the car, and ripping out interior wires, PSP states.

Authorities say charges at this time are pending.