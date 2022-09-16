PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County.

Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27.

Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself.

Troopers believe the alleged thief is in custody and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

PSP has not released the name of the woman in custody.