MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police said they detained a 27-year-old woman from Bronx, New York, as they were investigating she became “disorderly” and harassed other residents.

PSP stated while she was in custody the woman kicked a troopers patrol rifle causing damage. She then dropped her pants, exposed herself, and urinated on the PSP Stroudsburg barracks floor, according to troopers.

State police also noted the woman was yelling racial slurs at multiple troopers. Charges against the woman were filed through the district court.