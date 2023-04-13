FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she urinated and danced with a beer in hand while waiting in a Geisinger parking lot.

According to Fairview Township Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday officers were called to Geisinger for a woman reportedly urinating in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene they said a woman identified as Erin Pugh, 50, of New York, was found sitting in a car playing loud music. Investigators say Pugh exited the car with a beer in her hand and began dancing in the parking lot in front of law enforcement.

As stated in the affidavit, Pugh refused to listen to the officer’s commands to provide identification and yelled for them to leave her alone because she was waiting for someone who inside was at a doctor’s appointment.

Police stated there were empty beer cans in the front of Pugh’s car and an open 30-pack of beer. Pugh was then removed from the car and yelled at officers, “You are not (expletive) arresting me,” according to court documents.

Pugh is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, open lewdness, and public drunkenness. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.