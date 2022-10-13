SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday.

Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with a witness who claimed Rikki Pate, 27 from Scranton, attacked the dog.

Police said they then interviewed Pate who told officers she threw the knife at the husky because the animal was in her vehicle.

Investigators spoke with Pate’s husband who said he and Pate were made aware of a dog in their vehicle and Pate went down to remove the dog from the car.

Officers said Pate’s husband heard the dog yelp but was not sure why. He told officers he did not know she threw a knife at the dog.

According to police, the property manager of the building Pate and her husband lived in provided surveillance video that showed Pate running out of the house and throwing a knife at the dog.

The husky was transported to the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center located in South Abington Township for medical treatment.

Pate faces aggravated cruelty to animals as well as cruelty to animals. She is being held in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $50,000 cash bail.