HAWELY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman after they say she was found threatening CVS employees to “blow up” the pharmacy over prescription prices.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 19 around 4:00 p.m., Melissa Finn, 34, entered a CVS Pharamacy in Hawely and began to argue with a pharmacy technician regarding prescription prices.

PSP stated at one point Finn threatened to shoot the technician and “blow up” the CVS Pharamacy.

Finn has been charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct.