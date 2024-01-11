NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman was arrested after she threatened to at knifepoint, slash the tires of a woman’s car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 31 around 9:00 a.m., troopers were called to Valley Street in New Philadelphia for an incident involving a knife.

Through further investigation, police said they learned an argument occurred between two women and Brianna Bradshaw, 25, of Pottsville.

Troopers stated Bradshaw entered the victim’s apartment during the argument then went and slashed the victim’s tires before fleeing the scene.

Bradshaw then returned and entered the victim’s apartment again, damaged various items, and stole several others, PSP said.

State police reported Bradshaw exited the apartment and chased the victim with a knife, attempting to cut her. The second victim arrived and Bradshaw damaged her car as well, troopers noted.

Police said they were able to arrest Bradshaw at a later time and charged her with burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, and harassment.