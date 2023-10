MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman they say stole a purse from a shopper at ShopRite.

According to the Moosic Borough Police Department, officers are investigating a theft that occurred at the ShopRite on Birney Avenue.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. when a woman was allegedly caught stealing a purse from a cart.

Moosic Borough Police

Anyone with any information can message Moosic Borough Police or call us at 570-457-7269.