WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is accused of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from her elderly mother.

Police say she stole the money for personal use, instead of using it for the care of her mother. 52-year-old Tracy Connolly was arraigned here at district court just a short time ago on a slew of charges.

Connolly turned herself into Rice Township police just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say she had the power of attorney over her elderly mother’s finances.

Her mother suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and Connolly allegedly stole $257,000 over a three-year period from June 2018 to January 2021 from her mother.

Investigators say another family member discovered the alleged thefts and called the police.

Detectives stated Connolly drained several financial accounts and used the money for personal use. Such as things like home repairs, household bills, online purchases, and beauty supplies.

She faces several charges including theft and the financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent.

Connolly told 28/22 News she can explain everything and that she did nothing wrong. We will have more details in later editions of Eyewitness News.