RENOVO, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is wanted on multiple charges after police say she stole over $3,000 worth of items from a tenant’s hotel room.

According to the Renovo Police Department, Barbara Parson, 49, also known as Barbara Milligan, of Lewistown, entered Yesterday’s Hotel in Renovo and removed over $3,800 worth of items belonging to a tenant on October 8 through 9.

Police say as of December 29, 2023, there is an active arrest warrant for Parson.

Parson has been charged with the following;

Burglary

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Anyone with information on Parson is asked to contact Renovo Police at 570-923-2102 or dispatch at 570-923-2268.

Investigators noted Parson is the second person charged in this case, on December 12 a warrant was obtained for Matthew Herbster for his involvement in this incident.