OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman stole around $270,000 from her father’s business in Old Forge by issuing herself 98 checks for over five years.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Diana Lee Fetchen, 30, of Taylor, was caught stealing money after she left the position of office manager and bookkeeper for her father’s business, Fetchen Sheet Metal in December 2022.

Police say on January 26, two checks were found and appeared to be written out to Fetchen, which did not match the entries placed in a software program that keeps track of company checks. Officers learned the checks were made to look as if they were paid to business vendors.

Fetchen’s parents told police that they looked back through their canceled checks and found more that had been made out to Diana Fetchen or to cash.

As stated in the affidavit, when confronted by her father about the checks Fetchen stated “I have no explanation. You wouldn’t help me when I was struggling, I have no excuse, but I’ll pay you back.”

Fetchen’s father gave investigators 98 forged checks paid to Diana from March 2017 to September 2022. Each check ranged in size from a few hundred to nearly $5,000 which added up to a total of $269,602.74, according to court documents.

Police are charging Fetchen with forgery, access device fraud, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Fetchen was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.