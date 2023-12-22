GREENTOWN TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a $1,500 chainsaw.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 6 around 3:00 p.m., a woman entered Luhrs True Value, located on Route 507 Greentown Township in Pike County.

Police say once inside, the individual took a Stihl MS500i chainsaw valued at $1,559.00 and left the store without making any payment.

The suspect was driving a newer model gray Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Blooming Grove, with Trooper Theodore at theodore@pa.gov and Trooper Giraud at sgiraud@pa.gov conducting the

investigation.