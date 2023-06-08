LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stabbed her neighbor with a butcher knife during an argument.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Wednesday around 10:42 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing incident at Fairlawn Trailer Park in the 3600 block of Lycoming Creek Road.

Police say once on the scene they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a large laceration to her right arm. The victim and other witnesses told officers a neighbor, identified as Savana Hauke, 24, had stabbed the victim with a butcher knife.

Investigators stated Hauke, her fiancé, and her 1-year-old daughter fled the area on foot before police arrived and they were shorty found walking on a bicycle path.

Officers said Hauke admitted to threatening the victim and stabbing her. Hauke is being charged with aggravated assault, terrorist threats, and simple assault.

Hauke was arraigned and taken to Lycoming County Prison.