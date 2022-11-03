DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman after they say she sexually assaulted a resident of a Wyoming County group home at her house after a trip to Knoebel’s.

According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, in August, officers were notified of a possible sexual assault case of a resident at the Eihab Human Services in Falls Township.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the victim, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, went with his now-former caretaker, Jennifer Doyle, 39, of Dunmore, to Knoebel’s Amusement Park on July 29, according to court papers.

As stated in the affidavit, Doyle lied to the facility saying her car broke down on the way back from the park and that the victim could stay at her home overnight.

The following day the victim described being sexually assaulted by Doyle to multiple members of the group home, police said.

Investigators requested for Doyle to come in for an interview regarding the incident and Doyle’s attorney declined to be interviewed on her behalf.

Doyle has been charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, abuse of a care-dependent person, false imprisonment, and interfering with the custody of a committed person.

She was released on a $50,000 bail.