SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say robbed a man of fentanyl patches and had her 14-year-old son helped her in the process.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:00 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Emmett Street for a report of four people robbing a man at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators that four people, one woman, and three men, kicked down his door and knocked him out with a handgun.

Police say when the victim woke up his house was ransacked and items were missing, such as a black safe containing fentanyl patches, Klonopin, a cell phone, and $700 in cash.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and their car was later spotted by police. Officers discovered that the car was registered to Vanessa Burke, 34, of Scranton.

As stated in the affidavit, Burke gave investigators permission to search the car, and inside was the black safe and a “Paw Patrol” backpack with suspected fentanyl patches.

The victim was able to identify Burke and her 14-year-old son as two out of the four people that entered his home and robbed him, police stated.

Burke has been charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and receiving stolen property.